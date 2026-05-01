Committee to Protect Journalists condemns Israeli ‘kidnapping’ of journalists aboard Global Sumud aid flotilla Israel ‘must immediately’ and ‘unconditionally release’ all journalists, press freedom group says

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Friday condemned Israel’s “kidnapping” of several journalists aboard the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla.

“Israel is responsible for ensuring the safety of all journalists and must immediately and unconditionally release them, and guarantee their protection,” the New York-based press freedom organization said on the US social media company X.

The CPJ said the journalists were detained aboard vessels participating in the Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla, which was operating in international waters.

The Global Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla was attacked on Thursday near the Greek island of Crete, some 600 nautical miles from its destination, the blockade-ravaged enclave of Gaza.

The first ships of the flotilla, carrying humanitarian aid, set sail from Barcelona on April 12, while the main fleet set sail from the Italian island of Sicily on April 26, aiming to break Israel's years-long blockade of Gaza.

Israel has imposed a crippling blockade on the Gaza Strip since 2007, leaving the territory’s 2.4 million people on the verge of starvation.

The Israeli army launched a brutal offensive on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 72,000 people, injuring over 172,000 and causing massive destruction across the besieged territory.