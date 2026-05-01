Authorities launch investigation after blast in city of Sayyida Zeinab, some 10 km south of Damascus

Preacher killed in grenade attack near Syrian capital Authorities launch investigation after blast in city of Sayyida Zeinab, some 10 km south of Damascus

A preacher at a mosque was killed Friday in a grenade explosion south of the capital Damascus, local media reported.

The preacher, who served at the Sayyida Zaynab Mosque in the city of the same name, a satellite city some 10 km (6.2 miles) south of Damascus, was identified as Farhan al-Mansour, according to Syria Alikhbaria TV.

Earlier, a security source told the channel that Interior Ministry forces were deployed to secure the site of the blast and prevent civilians from approaching.

Specialized teams have launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the incident, the source added.

Subsequent reports clarified that the blast was caused by a grenade thrown at a civilian vehicle, not an improvised explosive device.

No group had claimed responsibility for the incident as of 1500GMT.

The incident came as Syria’s new administration works to tighten security across the country following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024 after 24 years in power.

Assad fled to Russia, marking the end of the Baath Party’s rule since 1963. A transitional administration headed by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa took office in January 2025.

*Writing by Rania Abushamala in Istanbul.