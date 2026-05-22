Authorities relying on AI-powered crowd analysis systems to predict congestion and redirect pilgrims from overcrowded routes, says Saudi daily

Saudi Arabia deploys drones, AI to enhance security during 2026 Hajj pilgrimage Authorities relying on AI-powered crowd analysis systems to predict congestion and redirect pilgrims from overcrowded routes, says Saudi daily

Saudi authorities are deploying drones, artificial intelligence, and advanced surveillance technologies during the 2026 Hajj season to monitor crowds, detect violations, and prevent unauthorized entry into the holy sites, the Saudi newspaper Okaz said on Friday.

The report said the technologies form part of an integrated security and organizational system aimed at ensuring the safety of millions of pilgrims who gather annually in the holy sites.

Saudi authorities are using drones to track and apprehend violators of Hajj regulations, alongside fixed-wing aircraft tasked with monitoring illegal entry attempts into the holy sites under the slogan “No Hajj without a permit,” according to the report.

The newspaper said drones help security forces monitor large areas quickly and efficiently, allowing field teams to receive immediate alerts about suspicious movements and infiltration attempts.

The system also includes smart surveillance networks, high-resolution cameras, and thermal imaging devices.

Authorities are also relying on AI-powered crowd analysis systems to predict congestion before it occurs and redirect pilgrims away from overcrowded routes, while facial recognition technology is being used to identify individuals and to strengthen security measures.

The Hajj pilgrimage is the fifth pillar of the Islamic faith, a ritual that must be performed by all Muslims if financially viable, at least once in their lives.