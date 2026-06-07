1 killed, 5 others wounded in central Israel shooting Israeli media says shooting reported in 3 sites in central Israel

One person was killed and five others were injured, including two in serious condition, in a shooting Sunday in Kochav Ya'ir area of central Israel, the MDA ambulance service said.

The daily Yedioth Ahronoth said the injuries occurred at a gas station near Kokhav Ya’ir, another location in Tzur Yitzhak, and along Highway 5533.

The daily said an Arab Israeli was shot dead, while security forces launched a manhunt for another suspect.

The Israeli army said it received reports of several shooting incidents in the areas of Sal'it and Tzur Yitzhak and deployed forces there.

*Writing by Serdar Dincel​​​​​​​

