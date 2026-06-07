Muhammad Musa Abu Giab, 15, worked as fisherman before being shot dead by Israeli army, sources tell Anadolu

Palestinian teen killed by Israeli naval fire in Gaza Muhammad Musa Abu Giab, 15, worked as fisherman before being shot dead by Israeli army, sources tell Anadolu

A Palestinian teenager was killed on Sunday by Israeli naval fire off the coast of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, a medical source told Anadolu.

The body of Muhammad Musa Abu Giab, 15, arrived at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital after he was shot by Israeli warships, the source said.

Giab worked as a fisherman, local sources added. Israeli naval vessels opened fire with machine guns at fishing boats, which killed him.

Israeli warships also opened fire with machine guns and shells toward the coast of Gaza City in the northern part of the strip, with no casualties reported.

The bodies of two other Palestinians arrived at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City after they were killed in a Saturday Israeli artillery strike that targeted a house in the Zeitoun neighborhood, a medical source at the hospital said.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement that took effect on Oct. 10.

Since the truce entered into force, over 950 Palestinians have been killed and more than 2,980 others injured in near-daily Israeli attacks, according to Palestinian figures.

The agreement came after Tel Aviv's two-year genocidal war in Gaza that killed nearly 73,000 Palestinians and injured more than 173,000 since October 2023.

* Writing by Serdar Dincel in Istanbul.