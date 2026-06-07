Pakistani interior minister meets Iran's top diplomat in Tehran amid mediation efforts

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met in Tehran on Sunday with Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi amid Pakistan-led mediation efforts between Iran and the US to end their conflict.

The two sides discussed the latest diplomatic developments in the Iran-US talks as well as situation in the region during the meeting, Iran's state-run news agency IRNA reported.

Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Saturday for talks with senior Iranian officials as part of Islamabad's ongoing mediation efforts between Tehran and Washington.

He is expected to present proposals aimed at breaking the current deadlock in negotiations and facilitating a temporary understanding between the two parties, Pakistani sources told Anadolu earlier.

Pakistan has played a mediating role between Tehran and Washington since the outbreak of the Iran-US conflict on Feb. 28.

A temporary ceasefire was reached on April 8, but negotiations later stalled amid disputes over implementation and subsequent regional developments.