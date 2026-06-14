Skip to main content
LATEST NEWS
All
French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle to remain in eastern Mediterranean
US claims 125 million barrels of oil escorted through Strait of Hormuz
6 killed in mid-air helicopter collision in Brazil
Indian ship sinks off Oman, all crew rescued
Trump says Israeli strike on Beirut 'should not have happened' amid Iran peace talks
Ex-Israeli premier urges removal of Netanyahu ‘with sticks, stones’ if elections are sabotaged
Thousands join anti-G7 march in Geneva under heavy security
See All
WORLD
TÜRKİYE
ECONOMY
POLITICS
ENERGY
TECHNOLOGY
Qatar emir, Trump discuss progress in US-Iran understandings
US-Israel-Iran war
Hormuz crisis
Russia-Ukraine war
EDITION
Türkçe
English
BHSC
Pусский
Français
العربية
Kurdî
کوردی
Shqip
فارسی
македонски
Bahasa Indonesia
Español
LIVE UPDATES
Iran's final decision on memorandum with US is 'under consideration': Media