Central African Republic declares cholera outbreak after 24 deaths: Report Health authorities report 197 cases in 2 districts southwest of capital Bangui

The Central African Republic declared a cholera outbreak after 197 cases, including 24 deaths, were confirmed in two health districts southwest of the country’s capital Bangui, local media reported Saturday.

Health Minister Pierre Somse announced the outbreak Friday after cases were confirmed in the health districts of Bimbo and Mbaiki, according to Radio Ndeke Luka.

Somse said preventive measures had been put in place in the affected localities, villages and surrounding towns to prevent the spread of the disease.

The Health Ministry is conducting investigations to determine the origin of the outbreak, which Somse described as the country's fifth cholera epidemic.

He urged the public to observe good hygiene and called for collective responsibility in raising awareness to reduce the risk of transmission.

According to the report, the outbreak came as the Central African Republic also faces the threat of Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Cholera affected 23 African countries last year, according to UNICEF.

The disease is caused by consuming contaminated food or water.

Somse said the government was fully mobilized to contain the outbreak and urged the public to follow preventive measures and health guidance.

The World Health Organization said cholera cases in Southern Africa increased more than sevenfold in the first six weeks of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier because of severe flooding caused by cyclones.