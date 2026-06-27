Decades after Austria and West Germany’s infamous 1982 match ended Algeria’s World Cup run, North African side face Austria again with qualification at stake

Algeria eye revenge against Austria 44 years after World Cup ‘Disgrace of Gijon’ Decades after Austria and West Germany’s infamous 1982 match ended Algeria’s World Cup run, North African side face Austria again with qualification at stake

Algeria will face Austria in the final round of World Cup group matches, 44 years after one of the tournament’s most controversial games denied the North African side a place in the next round.

The match recalls the 1982 World Cup, when West Germany beat Austria 1-0 in a result that sent both European teams through and eliminated Algeria.

Algeria produced one of the biggest surprises of the tournament by defeating West Germany 2-1. They also beat Austria 2-0 in the group stage.

But because Algeria played their final group match before West Germany and Austria, both European sides knew exactly what result they needed.

West Germany scored early against Austria, and the match slowed sharply afterward. The 1-0 result was enough for both teams to advance and eliminate Algeria.

The game later became known as the "Disgrace of Gijon," after the Spanish city where it was played.

The controversy prompted FIFA to change its rules, requiring the final group-stage matches in the same group to be played simultaneously.

Algeria’s meeting with Austria now carries historical weight, but it also comes amid renewed attention on final-round group scenarios in which some teams may benefit from conservative results.

Such situations remain a sensitive issue in World Cup history, even though simultaneous kickoffs were introduced to prevent a repeat of the 1982 controversy.

Qualification scenarios



Argentina are through as Group J winners and will face Cape Verde, the World Cup debutants, whose fairytale run continues into the next stage after they finished second in Group H.

Austria will qualify automatically if they beat or draw with Algeria. A win would take them to six points, while a draw would keep them second on goal difference.

Algeria will qualify automatically if they beat Austria, which would lift them above the Austrians into second place.

A draw would also be enough for Algeria to reach the last 32 as one of the best third-placed teams, with four points now sufficient to progress.

If Algeria lose, they will remain on three points, and their hopes will depend on the final third-place table and goal difference.

Group J will be the last group to finish, so Austria and Algeria should know before kickoff at 0200GMT Sunday whether a narrow defeat could still be enough to qualify in third place.