AI-designed 'universal vaccine' could help prevent future pandemics, researchers say Scientists develop 'super-antigen' by analyzing global coronavirus genetic data

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence-powered vaccine technology that could provide protection against entire families of viruses and help prevent future pandemics, according to research published Friday.

The technology, developed by researchers at the University of Cambridge and biotechnology company DIOSynVax, uses machine learning to analyze genetic data from past and current outbreaks to identify features viruses need to survive and evolve.

Researchers said the approach could offer broad immunity against thousands of virus variants, including coronaviruses and potentially Ebola, while reducing the need to constantly update vaccines as pathogens mutate.

The team's so-called "universal" Sarbeco coronavirus vaccine combines features shared across an entire family of coronaviruses rather than targeting a single strain.

"What that COVID pandemic taught us is how fast we can make vaccines, but we're still using the old paradigm," Professor Jonathan Heeney of the University of Cambridge's Department of Veterinary Medicine said.

"This is about making one vaccine that will get them all based on their relationships," he added.

Scientists created what they describe as a "super-antigen" by analyzing all available genetic sequence data on coronaviruses collected through surveillance programs worldwide.

Results from a Phase 1 human trial, published in the Journal of Infection, showed the vaccine was safe.

The study involved 49 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 50 in Cambridge and Southampton.

The vaccine was delivered using a needle-free microfluidic jet system, which uses a high-pressure stream of liquid to deliver vaccine material directly into skin cells.

Researchers said the vaccine triggered immune responses against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, as well as SARS and related bat coronaviruses that could potentially spread to humans.

A previous animal study also found the vaccine generated strong immune responses against multiple coronavirus strains.

A Phase 2 trial involving more than 200 participants is expected to begin soon.

Researchers are also working to apply the technology to other pathogens, including bird flu, which Heeney described as a major global threat.

Experts said the approach could represent a significant shift from the current vaccine model, which typically responds to outbreaks after they emerge, toward a strategy aimed at anticipating and preventing future pandemics.