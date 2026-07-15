Areas where warning in place, nights will also be warm, making it difficult to ventilate heat that has built up indoors, says Swedish weather agency

Yellow warning for high temperatures extended in southern Sweden Areas where warning in place, nights will also be warm, making it difficult to ventilate heat that has built up indoors, says Swedish weather agency

Swedish authorities have extended a yellow warning for high temperatures across large parts of southern Sweden, media reports said on Wednesday.

Jonkoping, Karlstad and the capital, Stockholm, are among cities for which the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) issued a yellow warning for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Temperatures are expected to exceed 30C (86F) for three consecutive days across large parts of the south, including parts of Gastrikland and the Gavle regions, according to the SMHI.

"It is a high-pressure system coming from the southwest and it looks like we will have to maintain the sunny, warm and dry weather until the weekend in large parts of the country," said Erik Höojgard-Olsen from SMHI.

The agency also warned that in the areas where the warning is in place, nights will also be warm, making it difficult to ventilate heat that has built up indoors.

"Drink water and take it easy. Keep an eye on the indoor temperature and find ways to cool yourself," it noted in a statement.