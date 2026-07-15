10 EU countries urge review of new carbon charge on transport fuels European Commission expected to present proposed ETS revision on Friday

Ten EU member states have urged a review of a planned carbon emissions charge on transport fuels, Radio Prague International reported Wednesday.

The countries argued that the introduction of the Emissions Trading System (ETS) 2 system should be included in the wider review of the EU’s climate policy framework, citing economic and geopolitical challenges.

“Given the current economic and geopolitical circumstances, European citizens should not be burdened with new climate taxes. The ETS 2 system should therefore be included directly in the review and carefully reassessed,” the countries said in a statement.

The declaration was signed by representatives from Italy, Poland, Bulgaria, the Greek Cypriot Administration, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

The European Commission is expected to present its proposed ETS revision on Friday.

The EU’s emissions trading system requires power plants, industrial facilities, airlines and shipping companies to pay for their carbon dioxide emissions.