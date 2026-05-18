Meeting described as ‘courtesy meeting’ as both sides signal continued dialogue

US special envoy meets Greenland’s premier Meeting described as ‘courtesy meeting’ as both sides signal continued dialogue

US special envoy to Greenland Jeff Landry met with the Danish territory's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen on Monday in Nuuk, according to public broadcaster DR.

Nielsen described the meeting as a “courtesy meeting” and said there were no indications that the US position on Greenland ownership had changed.

Landry, also the governor of the US state of Louisiana, arrived in Greenland's capital Nuuk on Sunday, after he was appointed to his position in December last year.

At the time, he had written through US social media company X that it was an honor to serve US President Donald Trump “to make Greenland a part of the U.S.”

He later clarified to Fox News that the US was not seeking to take over any territory.

Before traveling to Greenland, Landry told the Danish broadcaster DR that he had spoken with Trump, and that the US president had told him to make as many friends as possible during his visit.

Meanwhile, Greenland’s leaders said the meeting took place “in a good tone and with mutual respect,” adding that the Greenlandic people must be respected and that they seek continued cooperation with the US.

Greenland’s Foreign Minister Mute B. Egede said cooperation should continue through the trilateral working group between Greenland, the US, and Denmark, rather than “through the media.”

Egede also said Greenland had not created obstacles to cooperation with Washington.

Greenlandic officials added that more meetings with the US are expected in the coming period.

US Ambassador to Denmark Ken Howery is also expected to visit Greenland next week.

During the visit, a new US consulate office in Nuuk is set to be inaugurated, while Landry is expected to take part in business promotion events on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, has attracted US interest due to its strategic location and vast mineral resources.

Trump has previously raised the idea of US control over Greenland, citing national security concerns related to Russia and China. At one point, he warned of possible sanctions against European countries opposing the proposal.