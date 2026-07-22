Foreign Office says its embassy is operating remotely and warns British citizens against traveling to Iran

UK temporarily withdraws embassy staff from Iran over ‘security situation’ Foreign Office says its embassy is operating remotely and warns British citizens against traveling to Iran

The UK has temporarily withdrawn its diplomatic staff from Iran because of the security situation, while continuing to advise British citizens against travelling to the country, according to updated government travel advice issued Wednesday.

“Due to the ongoing security situation, we have taken the precautionary measure to temporarily withdraw UK staff from Iran. Our embassy continues to operate remotely,” said the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

The FCDO reiterated that it “advises against all travel to Iran” and urged British nationals already in the country to “carefully consider” whether to remain.

It said British and dual British-Iranian nationals face “a very high risk of arrest, detention and questioning.”

He added that “holding a British passport or having perceived connections to the UK can be reason enough for the Iranian authorities to detain you.”

The FCDO also warned that the security situation in the Middle East remains “unpredictable.”

It said strikes and retaliatory attacks since July 8 have increased the risk of further escalation, urging British nationals in the region to prepare for possible flight cancellations, airspace closures and other travel disruptions.

The advisory noted that UK government support in Iran is “extremely limited,” adding that “no face-to-face consular assistance will be possible in an emergency.”