Return of scorching weather comes as parts of England face worsening drought after another week of minimal rainfall

UK set for new heatwave amid drought concerns Return of scorching weather comes as parts of England face worsening drought after another week of minimal rainfall

The UK is expected to experience another spell of intense summer heat next week, with temperatures forecast to climb as high as 36C (97F) in parts of south-east England.

Forecasters say temperatures will rise steadily over the weekend before increasing more sharply from Tuesday. The hottest conditions are expected on Wednesday and Thursday, with eastern and south-eastern England likely to see the highest temperatures.

The country's weather agency, the Met Office, said on Friday that much of England and Wales is likely to meet official heatwave criteria, while unusually hot conditions could also extend into parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Deputy Chief Forecaster Mike Silverstone said high pressure moving east of the UK will allow hot air to flow northwards, bringing widespread hot and increasingly humid conditions.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 27C (81F) on Friday, rising to 29C or 30C (84F-86F) on Saturday before exceeding 30C (86F) across southern England on Sunday.

After a slight drop on Monday, the heat is forecast to intensify, with highs of up to 34C (93F) widely expected by Wednesday and 36C (97F) possible in East Anglia and south-east England on Thursday.

The hot weather will be accompanied by rising humidity, making conditions feel more uncomfortable, particularly overnight, the Met Office said.

While much of England and Wales is expected to remain dry and sunny, Scotland and Northern Ireland are forecast to see periods of rain this weekend, with some heavy downpours possible.

The UK Health Security Agency has issued yellow heat-health alerts across parts of England, warning that high temperatures could pose health risks, especially for older people and those with underlying medical conditions.

The heatwave comes as parts of England continue to face exceptionally dry conditions. The Environment Agency said the country has now recorded seven consecutive weeks with less than 10 millimeters of rainfall, raising concerns that more areas could enter drought in the coming days.

