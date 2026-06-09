Series of new technology initiatives will be tested, including AI legal assistants aimed at supporting lawyers and court staff with routine work

UK government trials AI tools in courts to cut backlog, speed up justice Series of new technology initiatives will be tested, including AI legal assistants aimed at supporting lawyers and court staff with routine work

The UK government has begun piloting the use of artificial intelligence in the Crown Court as part of a broader program to modernize the justice system and address rising court backlogs.

A series of new technology initiatives will be tested, including AI legal assistants aimed at supporting lawyers and court staff with routine work such as legal research and case analysis.

The Ministry of Justice said in a statement that these tools will be developed in collaboration with leading UK legal experts and AI developers, alongside upgraded case management systems designed to speed up the progress of cases through the courts.

Before any rollout in Crown Courts, the AI tools will be trialed in controlled settings under strict safety and ethical standards, which officials say are necessary to meet the expectations of judges and legal professionals.

In parallel, judges are expected to use a separate AI system to help identify trial-ready cases and cluster similar hearings, with the aim of improving efficiency and making better use of court resources.

"Artificial intelligence has the power to transform how we live, work, and govern for the better," Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said in a statement.

"This impact for good can be seen in our justice system – with thousands of days of admin work saved for our probation staff, and the advent of new tools which aim to cut court backlogs and deliver swifter justice for victims," he added.

Separately, all probation officers in England and Wales have been issued with an AI tool called Justice Transcribe, which automatically records and transcribes conversations with offenders, reducing administrative workload.

The ministry estimates it could save the equivalent of 18,750 calendar days each year.

A similar system is also being trialled in the immigration and asylum tribunals, with potential for wider adoption across the courts and tribunal system in the future.

The Law Society of England and Wales has previously raised concerns about the introduction of AI into the court system.

Meanwhile, the backlog of cases in the Crown Courts of England and Wales has climbed to a record level, surpassing 80,000 earlier this year.