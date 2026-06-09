Italy's Foreign Minister Tajani blasts Ben-Gvir remarks amid probe over flotilla detainees

Italy’s foreign minister on Tuesday condemned “unacceptable” remarks by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who attacked Rome after learning he was under investigation over the treatment of activists detained during seizure of a Gaza-bound aid flotilla.

“These are unacceptable words, unworthy of a minister,” Antonio Tajani said, referring to comments made by the far-right Israeli minister. “Italy is a friend of Israel that has always defended freedom and democracy,” Tajani added, saying Ben-Gvir’s words “demonstrate the moral standing of this gentleman.”

Rome prosecutors have launched an investigation into Ben-Gvir in connection with the treatment of Italian nationals detained during the interception of the flotilla, according to Italian media reports.

The probe is part of a broader investigation underway for several weeks into the Israeli authorities’ boarding of the activists — including Italians — with prosecutors examining allegations that include torture and kidnapping.

Ben-Gvir was placed under investigation following a video he posted after the detention of the activists last month, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

Responding to the accusations, Ben-Gvir wrote on social media that Italy, commonly known as “the Boot” because of its shape, had become “the land of flip-flops.”

In a separate statement, he said: “I will not shy away from one investigation or another and will continue to stand proudly alongside our fighters.”

The Israel Prison Service has denied allegations from activists that they were abused during their detention.

The case has drawn wider European attention. Italy is the second country in Europe to open a formal investigation into Israel’s treatment of the detained activists, after France launched a probe last week into allegations including war crimes and torture.

The European Union is considering whether to impose sanctions on Ben-Gvir amid growing anger over Israel’s treatment of the activists and a surge in violence in the occupied West Bank. A decision is expected next Monday.