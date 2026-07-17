Police say they have identified no direct threat to public in connection with national security investigation

UK charges man with assisting Iran's intelligence service Police say they have identified no direct threat to public in connection with national security investigation

A man has been charged under the UK's National Security Act over allegations of assisting Iran's intelligence service, Sky News reported Friday.

Vahid Aberi, 39, of Liverpool, was arrested Wednesday by Counter Terrorism Policing officers in the Birmingham area on suspicion of an offense under Section 3 of the National Security Act, according to the report.

Officers also searched addresses in Liverpool and Birmingham, and the Crown Prosecution Service subsequently authorized the charge.

Aberi was remanded in custody and was due to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday, the broadcaster reported.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said police had not identified any direct threat to the public in connection with the investigation.

"We have seen a significant and sustained increase in the tempo of our work in national security investigations in recent years," Flanagan said.

"This case is yet another example of where we've intervened to disrupt suspected activity linked to foreign intelligence services," she added.

Flanagan said police could not comment further on the allegations following the charge but reiterated that they had "not identified any direct threat" to the public or to any community or individual linked to the investigation.