Police receive 180 reports in 1st half of 2026, though authorities say figures do not represent confirmed crimes

Poland sees 30% increase in reported anti-Ukrainian hate crimes: Report Police receive 180 reports in 1st half of 2026, though authorities say figures do not represent confirmed crimes

Police in Poland received 180 reports of suspected hate crimes against Ukrainians in the first half of 2026, more than 30% higher than during the same period last year, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported.

Police said the figures reflected reports submitted by alleged victims and did not represent crimes confirmed through investigations.

According to the report, Ukrainian citizens filed 267 such reports in 2024 and 275 in 2025, with the total for this year projected to reach around 360 if the current trend continued.

The report said the increase coincided with tensions in relations between Poland and Ukraine and a rise in anti-Ukrainian content circulating online.

Sociologist Jacek Kucharczyk said the actual number of incidents was likely higher because some victims might be unwilling to report them to police.