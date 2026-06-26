Rare red heat warning for parts of England extended into 3rd day as thunderstorms threaten northern Britain

UK battles record heat as hospitals, emergency services come under strain Rare red heat warning for parts of England extended into 3rd day as thunderstorms threaten northern Britain

The UK continued to grapple with record-breaking heat on Friday as soaring temperatures strained hospitals, emergency services and transport networks.

The Met Office kept its rare red extreme heat warning in place until 9 pm local time (2000 GMT) for London and parts of eastern and southeastern England, while extending yellow thunderstorm warnings across parts of England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The red alert marks the first time the UK weather agency has issued heat warnings at the highest level for three consecutive days.

Temperatures are expected to reach around 37C (98.6F) in southeastern England on Friday after the UK set a new June temperature record for the second straight day, with 36.7C (98.1F) recorded in Merryfield, Somerset on Thursday.

The prolonged heat has placed increasing pressure on the National Health Service.

The Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital declared a critical incident, citing the impact of extreme heat and humidity on its ability to deliver services safely.

It joined several other healthcare providers that have declared critical incidents this week, including Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals, University Hospital Southampton and health authorities in Wales.

Ambulance services have also reported unprecedented demand.

The London Ambulance Service said it responded to a record 642 life-threatening emergencies on Wednesday, a 50% increase compared with a typical June day, while cardiac arrest callouts rose by 30%.

South Central Ambulance Service also declared a critical incident because of rising demand and worsening patient conditions.

Authorities have urged people to stay hydrated, avoid strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest hours of the day and check on vulnerable people.

The prolonged heat has also disrupted transport, fueled wildfires and prompted water restrictions in parts of the country.

In Derbyshire, firefighters continued battling a wildfire with six fire engines, specialist moorland teams and a water-dropping helicopter deployed to contain the blaze.

Police in Leicestershire, meanwhile, recovered the body of a teenage boy who entered Meynell Lake on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.

Forecasters warned that thunderstorms could bring heavy rain, lightning, localized flooding, transport disruption and power outages as cooler air begins moving across parts of the UK later Friday and into the weekend.