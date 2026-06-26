Continent warmed by around 2C over past 3 decades, World Meteorological Organization says

Europe fastest-warming region over past 30 years as heat wave intensifies: WMO Continent warmed by around 2C over past 3 decades, World Meteorological Organization says

Europe has warmed faster than any other region over the past three decades, with average temperatures rising by around 2C (35.6F), according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), as an intense heat wave continues across much of the continent.

WMO Climate Monitoring Chief John Kennedy told Anadolu that Europe is experiencing exceptionally high temperatures, with new records being broken almost daily.

Temperatures have exceeded 40C (104F) in parts of Spain and France, while more than 50 French departments have been placed under the country's highest-level red heat alert. The UK has also recorded its hottest June on record.

Kennedy warned that high nighttime temperatures are among the most dangerous aspects of the current heat wave, as temperatures above 20C (68F) prevent people from recovering from daytime heat.

He said prolonged exposure to high temperatures places additional stress on the body and increases the risk of illness and death, particularly among vulnerable groups such as young children, older adults, pregnant women and outdoor workers.

Kennedy said improved weather forecasting allows authorities to predict heat waves up to seven to 10 days in advance, giving governments time to issue warnings and take measures to protect lives.

He added that while weather systems are driving the current heat wave, Europe is also experiencing a long-term warming trend linked to climate change.

Average temperatures across the continent have risen by around 2C over the past 30 years, accompanied by an increase in the frequency and intensity of extreme heat events, he said, attributing the long-term trend to the continued buildup of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Kennedy said the current heat wave has been intensified by an Omega blocking pattern, a persistent high-pressure system trapped between two low-pressure systems that compresses and warms the air while suppressing cloud formation.

The weather pattern has also allowed hot air from North Africa to spread northward across Europe, further increasing temperatures.

Although no formal attribution study has yet been completed for the current heat wave, Kennedy said previous scientific analyses have shown that climate change has made similar heat waves hotter and more intense.

He added that extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, severe and longer-lasting worldwide, a trend that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change attributes to human-induced climate change.

Kennedy also recalled Europe's devastating 2003 heat wave, which claimed an estimated 70,000 lives, warning that the full impact of the current event will only become clear after health authorities collect and analyze mortality data.

Seasonal forecasts indicate a high likelihood of above-average temperatures across Europe for the remainder of the summer, he said.

Kennedy urged people to follow advice from national meteorological services, including avoiding direct sunlight during the hottest hours of the day, staying hydrated, remaining in cool places and checking on vulnerable individuals.