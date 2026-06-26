Temperatures expected to reach up to 40C (104F) as smog warnings, event cancellations, political divisions highlight growing climate challenges

Belgium records hottest day of year as extreme temperatures fuel climate debate Temperatures expected to reach up to 40C (104F) as smog warnings, event cancellations, political divisions highlight growing climate challenges

Belgium remained under severe heat stress on Friday as authorities issued red heat alerts for parts of the country and temperatures were forecast to reach 40C (104F).

The Royal Meteorological Institute placed the provinces of Limburg and Liege under its highest heat warning, saying Friday would be the hottest day of the current heat wave.

Temperatures in Uccle, in the Brussels-Capital Region, reached 35.3C (95.5F) by early afternoon, making it the hottest day of the year, public broadcaster VRT NWS reported.

Meanwhile, a Eurostar train carrying around 400 passengers broke down near Leuven due to a technical incident, forcing passengers to be evacuated and transferred to another train.

Emergency services distributed water at the scene, and at least three travelers were taken to a nearby hospital because of the heat, according to the Belga news agency.

Authorities also issued summer smog alerts for Friday and Saturday, particularly in Antwerp province, Brussels and the Kortrijk area. Children, elderly people and those with respiratory conditions were advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

The heat forced cancellations and schedule changes, including Waterloo's historical reenactment weekend and Lier's Zomerbraderij fair. Ghent's SMAK museum closed temporarily after its air-conditioning system failed to keep up with rising temperatures, while Genk on Stage changed its schedule to avoid the hottest hours.

Public services were also affected, with waste collection suspended in parts of Limburg and some manual locks on waterways left unmanned in the afternoon to protect workers.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever urged people to "use common sense," avoid heavy physical activity, drink enough water and look after vulnerable people.

The heat wave also reignited political tensions over Belgium's climate strategy.

Flemish Climate Minister Hans Bonte said the current conditions "should serve as a wake-up call for every policy level," urging stronger action to tackle climate change.

Federal Climate Minister Jean-Luc Crucke invited 21 European ministers to meet on July 1 to discuss measures for future heat waves, including modernized warning systems, public air-conditioned spaces and stronger civil protection.

But Flemish Minister-President Matthias Diependaele defended the region’s current approach, saying authorities must provide support “without fueling panic.”

The heat wave is expected to ease from Sunday, with temperatures forecast to return to more seasonal levels early next week.