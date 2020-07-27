Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
logo
Europe

Turkey hails OSCE pact on eastern Ukraine cease-fire

Turkey welcomes agreement on additional measures to establish cease-fire in eastern Ukraine as Monday, says Foreign Ministry

Erdoğan Çağatay Zontur   | 27.07.2020
Turkey hails OSCE pact on eastern Ukraine cease-fire

ANKARA

Turkey has welcomed the consensus within the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) on reaching “a comprehensive and lasting” cease-fire on Monday for eastern Ukraine.

“We welcome the agreement reached by the OSCE Trilateral Contact Group on additional strengthening measures to establish a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine as of 27 July 2020,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.

“We expect all relevant parties to act in line with this agreement,” the statement added.

“Turkey will continue to support efforts aimed at ensuring peace in the region on the basis of preserving the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the implementation of the Minsk Agreements,” said the statement.

The Minsk Agreement, signed in 2015 by the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany and overseen by the OSCE, was drafted to stop hostilities in eastern Ukraine.

Moscow and Kiev have been at loggerheads since 2014, when Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea Peninsula, a move widely viewed as illegal, including by Turkey and the UN General Assembly.

Ukraine also blames the Kremlin for separatist violence in Donbass, in the country's east, near its border with Russia, which has claimed some 13,000 lives.

Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summarized form. Please contact us for subscription options.
Related topics
Bu haberi paylaşın
South Africa reports 114 new COVID-19 deaths
COVID-19: Global death toll nears 650,000 mark
COVID-19 claims hundreds more lives in Brazil, Mexico
Viral infections, death toll rises in Arab countries
Serbia registers record high in daily COVID-19 cases

Related news

Turkey supports Mongolia’s disaster relief agency

Turkey supports Mongolia’s disaster relief agency

Turkey launches new phase of anti-terror op in east

Turkey ‘neutralizes’ YPG/PKK terrorist in N. Syria

Borsa Istanbul up 0.63 at open, removing 2 zeros

Borsa Istanbul up 0.63 at open, removing 2 zeros
Turkey: 5 soldiers martyred after bus flips

Turkey: 5 soldiers martyred after bus flips
Over 100 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey

Over 100 kg of heroin seized in eastern Turkey