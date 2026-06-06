UNIFIL condemns strike that killed Lebanese soldiers, cites violation of UN resolution Peacekeeping mission says attack violates Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Security Council Resolution 1701

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) on Saturday condemned an airstrike that killed Lebanese army personnel in southern Lebanon, describing it as a violation of the country’s sovereignty and a key UN resolution.

In a statement on the US social media platform X, UNIFIL expressed condolences to the Lebanese Armed Forces and the families of the soldiers reportedly killed in the strike in the Nabatieh area earlier in the day.

“Such attacks in Lebanese territory constitute gross violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and Security Council Resolution 1701,” the mission said.

The statement came hours after Lebanese authorities said an Israeli strike hit a military vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing two officers and a soldier.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned the attack as a flagrant violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty and international law, while Prime Minister Nawaf Salam described it as a crime against Lebanon and its people.

The Israeli army acknowledged targeting the vehicle and said the incident was under investigation. It claimed the vehicle had been moving suspiciously near its forces in an area where Hezbollah activity had been detected.

The strike occurred despite a fragile ceasefire that took effect in April, as diplomatic efforts continue to prevent renewed escalation along the Lebanese-Israeli border.

UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, calls for a cessation of hostilities and respect for Lebanon’s sovereignty.