‘They will learn soon after they relinquish their grip on Cuba and Guam, the Philippines and Puerto Rico,’ says US president, noting history of Spanish-American War

Trump slams Spain for NATO commitments, says Cuba ‘coming our way’ ‘They will learn soon after they relinquish their grip on Cuba and Guam, the Philippines and Puerto Rico,’ says US president, noting history of Spanish-American War

US President Donald Trump criticized Spain’s commitment to NATO on Wednesday and said Cuba was "coming our way" after "many, many decades," as he noted the history of the Spanish-American War.

"Ah, the Spanish. They're members of NATO, but not very good members of NATO," said Trump. "They say, 'No, we don't want to help other people.' What are we doing? They are not behaving nicely. They will learn soon after they relinquish their grip on Cuba and Guam, the Philippines and Puerto Rico, and they were all ours. We got them all. And speaking of Cuba, after many, many decades, it's coming our way," he added.

The remarks came as Trump noted the story of Theodore Roosevelt and the Rough Riders' charge up San Juan Heights during the Spanish-American War from 1936 to 1939.

“The Rough Riders victory at San Juan Heights led directly to the collapse of the Spanish line,” he said. The famous charge led to the surrender of the Spanish two weeks later.