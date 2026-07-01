Masked couple scales Empire State Building in New York, unfurls peace banner Couple arrested after descending from the tower following marriage proposal

A couple who managed to climb the massive antenna mast atop the Empire State Building, one of New York's most iconic landmarks, unfurled a banner bearing a message of love after a marriage proposal.

The couple, who climbed to the top of the Empire State Building without authorization – reaching a height of 445 meters (1,460 feet) including the antenna – and staged the proposal while displaying the banner, quickly became the focus of attention on social media.

According to footage captured by US media, the man proposed to his girlfriend while the woman was seen repeatedly photographing the engagement ring on her finger with her phone.

A helicopter belonging to the New York Police Department was also seen monitoring the incident from the air.

While on the antenna mast, the couple displayed a banner with words expressing love. Written in white paint on a black background, it read: “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.”

The couple later climbed down by holding onto the metal railings and reached the observation balcony below. They were subsequently taken into custody for illegally accessing the building's antenna tower.