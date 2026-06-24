'The disruption was quickly fixed, and service is now gradually resuming,' Deutsche Bahn says

Trains across Germany briefly halted due to communications system failure 'The disruption was quickly fixed, and service is now gradually resuming,' Deutsche Bahn says

Germany's national rail operator Deutsche Bahn said train services nationwide were suspended late Tuesday due to a communications system malfunction.

It had stopped all trains at stations nationwide due to a disruption affecting the GSM-R digital communication system used to coordinate railway operations, according to local media.

The rail operator said its technicians were working intensively to resolve the problem but did not provide an estimate for when service would resume or how many trains had been affected, according to reports.

Later, Deutsche Bahn announced the resumption of services following the brief disruption.

"Our IT experts worked tirelessly to resolve the issue – successfully. The disruption was quickly fixed, and service is now gradually resuming," it said, according to reports.

The disruption also impacted several commuter rail services run by Deutsche Bahn, including the entirety of Berlin’s S-Bahn system.