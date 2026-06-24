Top US general in Europe to retire early amid military leadership purge: Reports Retirement follows 18-month pattern of dismissals targeting top brass

US Gen. Chris Donahue, the four-star commander of the US Army Europe and Africa, is set to enter early retirement as part of a sweeping overhaul of military leadership, according to media reports late Tuesday.

Donahue, a highly decorated special forces veteran, gained global recognition as the final American service member to depart Afghanistan during the 2021 withdrawal, the Financial Times reported.

The abrupt departure coincides with the Pentagon's plan to downgrade the European command from a four-star to a three-star post, according to ABC News.

Leadership overhaul

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a vocal critic of the 2021 Afghanistan exit, previously ordered an investigation into the circumstances of the withdrawal.

Donahue’s retirement follows an 18-month pattern of dismissals targeting top brass, including former Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. CQ Brown and Army Chief of Staff Gen. Randy George.

The ongoing restructuring has also resulted in the removal of other high-ranking officials such as Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and National Security Agency Director Gen. Timothy Haugh.

Lt. Gen. Kevin Admiral, commander of the Army’s III Armored Corps, is expected to take over the role in July, ABC News reported.

The Pentagon has not yet made a formal announcement.