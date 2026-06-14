Separate vote indicates support for tighter access to civilian service

Switzerland to reject 10M population cap, initial projections show Separate vote indicates support for tighter access to civilian service

Swiss voters have rejected a proposal to cap the country's population at 10 million, according to early projections released after polls closed on Sunday.

Initial estimates by the gfs.bern research institute showed 55% of voters opposed the initiative, known as "No to ten million Switzerland," while 45% supported it.

The projections also indicated that a separate reform aimed at making civilian service less attractive is likely to pass with 53% support.

Final official results were expected later on Sunday.

The population cap initiative, put forward by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, sought to limit population growth in response to concerns over housing shortages, transportation congestion, and pressure on infrastructure.

Switzerland's population currently stands at about 9.1 million.

Under the proposal, the government would have been required to take steps to curb population growth if the population reached 9.5 million before 2050, including limiting immigration.

The Swiss government had urged voters to reject the measure, arguing that immigration is needed to address labor shortages and support the country's social security system. Authorities also warned that implementing the initiative could ultimately jeopardize Switzerland's free movement agreement with the EU, its largest trading partner.

According to gfs.bern analyst Lukas Golder, French-speaking regions strongly opposed the proposal, contributing to its apparent defeat.

Meanwhile, voters appeared to back changes to the Federal Civilian Service Act, a reform supported by parliament and the government to reduce the number of people switching from military to civilian service.

Supporters argued the changes are needed to maintain military staffing levels amid heightened security concerns in Europe, while critics warned they would make civilian service less accessible.