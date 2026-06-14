Nearly 55% Swiss voters reject 10M population cap initiative

Swiss voters rejected a proposal to cap the country's population at 10 million, according to provisional official final results published by the Federal Council on Sunday.

The "No to ten million Switzerland" initiative was rejected by 54.79% of voters, while 45.21% supported the proposal.

Voter participation stood at 58.86%.

The initiative, backed by the right-wing Swiss People's Party, sought to limit Switzerland's permanent resident population to 10 million until 2050.

The provisional official final results showed particularly strong opposition in French-speaking Switzerland, where the rejection exceeded 60% in several cantons, including Geneva, Vaud, Neuchatel, and Jura.

Supporters of the initiative argued that rapid population growth has increased pressure on housing, transportation networks, and public services, and called for stricter limits on immigration.

The Federal Council and parliament had recommended rejecting the proposal ahead of the referendum, arguing that immigration is needed to help address labor shortages and support Switzerland's economy and social security system.

The government has also warned that implementation of the initiative could ultimately require Switzerland to terminate agreements linked to the free movement of persons with the EU, potentially affecting broader bilateral relations.

Switzerland's population currently stands at about 9.1 million.

Amendment to Civilian Service Act accepted

Voters, however, approved changes to the Federal Civilian Service Act, a reform backed by parliament and the government aimed at reducing the number of people switching from military to civilian service.

The amendment received 52.46% yes vote and 47.54% against. Participation for this vote stood at 58.26%.

Opposition to the initiative was strongest in Geneva, Vaud, Neuchatel, Jura, Basel-Stadt and Zurich, the only cantons where the no vote surpassed the yes.

Supporters argued the changes are needed to maintain military staffing levels amid heightened security concerns in Europe, while critics warned they would make civilian service less accessible.