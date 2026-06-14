Czech Republic seeks normalization of relations with China Foreign minister urges caution over signals of support for Taiwan independence

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka said the Czech government wants to normalize relations with China to a level comparable with other European countries, arguing that stronger ties would benefit Czech exporters, according to Czech Radio on Sunday.

"We want to normalize relations with China to the level that is common in other European countries," Macinka told the Czech broadcaster TV Nova, stressing the importance of economic cooperation and export opportunities.

Macinka said Prague should maintain a cautious approach toward Beijing but avoid creating the impression that it supports Taiwan's independence.

He also criticized a recent visit to Taiwan by Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil, saying the trip could not be viewed as politically neutral.

Opposition leader Vit Rakusan defended closer ties with Taiwan on pragmatic grounds.

Rakusan pointed to Taiwanese investments in Czechia and warned against Chinese cyberattacks and espionage risks.