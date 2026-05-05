'We call on Russia to also halt its attacks, taking steps to end this war,' Spanish top diplomat says

Spain calls Ukraine ceasefire ‘genuine commitment to peace’ 'We call on Russia to also halt its attacks, taking steps to end this war,' Spanish top diplomat says

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares stated on branded the recent ceasefire announcement by Ukraine as a "genuine commitment to peace."

"President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's announcement of an unconditional ceasefire reflects a genuine commitment to peace. We call on Russia to also halt its attacks, taking steps to end this war," Albares wrote on US social media platform X.

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire for May 8-9 “in honor of the celebration of the Soviet people’s victory in the Great Patriotic War.”

In a statement on Telegram, the ministry said Moscow would take “all necessary” measures to ensure security during the celebrations and warned of a “massive” retaliatory missile strike if the celebration is disrupted.

Following that announcement, Zelenskyy declared a ceasefire with Russia starting at midnight in Kyiv, saying, “human life is far more valuable than any anniversary celebration.”

He added that no official request had been made to Ukraine regarding the “cessation of hostilities” announced by Moscow during Victory Day celebrations in Russia.