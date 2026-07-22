Southampton head coach Eckert charged over ‘spygate’ scandal

England’s Football Association (FA) on Wednesday charged Southampton head coach Tonda Eckert with misconduct over his alleged role in the “spygate” scandal that led to the club’s expulsion from last season’s Championship play-offs.

The FA said Eckert faces three alleged breaches of Rule E3.1, accusing him of acting improperly and bringing the game into disrepute by directing or authorizing the observation of training sessions involving Oxford United, Ipswich Town and Middlesbrough ahead of matches against Southampton between December 2025 and May 2026.

Eckert has until July 28 to respond to the charges, the governing body added.

The charges follow an FA investigation launched after an independent disciplinary commission found in May that the spying operation had been approved by Eckert as part of a “contrived and determined plan from the top down.”

The findings resulted in Southampton’s expulsion from the Championship playoffs after the club admitted observing opponents’ training sessions. Middlesbrough, whom Southampton had beaten in the semi-finals, were reinstated to the playoff final but lost to Hull City.

In a statement, Southampton said the club and Eckert acknowledge the charges and will “continue to cooperate fully and openly” with the FA.

“Our focus remains on preparations for the 2026-27 Championship season. The club remains fully supportive of Tonda and his staff as we work towards our ambition of returning to the Premier League,” the club said, adding it would make no further comment while the disciplinary process is ongoing.

