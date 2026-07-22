'German government views this statement as part of the usual Russian propaganda,' says deputy spokesman

Germany rejects Russian claim of secret nuclear weapons research 'German government views this statement as part of the usual Russian propaganda,' says deputy spokesman

Germany on Wednesday strongly denied Russian allegations that it is secretly conducting research on nuclear weapons.

"The German government views this statement as part of the usual Russian propaganda," deputy government spokesman Steffen Meyer told a press conference in Berlin.

Russian intelligence circles had reportedly spread the claim on messaging apps that Germany is conducting research on nuclear weapons.

"Russia is exploiting nuclear concerns here -- concerns that it has repeatedly fueled itself through irresponsible statements," he further said.

“First, it is attempting to drive a wedge between NATO and the European Union; second, it is trying to discredit Germany as Ukraine’s strongest supporter; and third, it is attempting to stoke fears of nuclear arms buildup,” he added.

Meyer suggested that this was part of a Russian disinformation campaign ahead of key regional elections in Germany.

“The fact that Germany, in particular, is being targeted by this kind of misinformation is likely also related to our domestic political situation ahead of the elections,” he said.

The chancellery official reiterated that “Germany does not seek to develop a national nuclear armament.”