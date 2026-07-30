Spanish premier announces end of national emergency over wildfires in Avila, Madrid Situation in Avila, Madrid downgraded to operational level 2 as efforts to prevent flare-ups continue

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday announced an end to the state of national emergency that had been in place due to the massive wildfires in Avila and Madrid.

Sanchez announced the end of national emergency in Avila and Madrid, and said the situation was downgraded to operational level 2 as he spoke from the Advanced Command Post in Avila, according to El Pais.

He noted that the response to the wildfires affecting large areas of the country had been “reasonably successful and effective."

Although the fires in Avila and Madrid have been stabilized, efforts to contain them alongside another stabilized wildfire in Toledo continue on Thursday to prevent flare-ups as the country braces for a new heat wave.