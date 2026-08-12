Large fire breaks out near France's Charles de Gaulle Airport, closes 2 runways Blaze affects transportation with several roads, train stations closed, bus routes diverted

Two runways at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris were closed after a huge fire broke out in a warehouse on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at a logistics company in Louvres, about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from Charles de Gaulle Airport. The cause of the fire is not yet known, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

Two runways at the airport were closed, but air traffic was not significantly affected, according to reports.

Meanwhile, some 110 firefighters and 38 fire engines were dispatched to the area, with authorities closing several nearby roads.

Some train stations were also closed, while several bus routes were diverted due to the incident.