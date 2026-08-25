Justice secretary says he is ‘extremely concerned’ by rise in sexual crimes, domestic abuse offenses

Scotland records 7% rise in crime: Official data Justice secretary says he is ‘extremely concerned’ by rise in sexual crimes, domestic abuse offenses

Scotland recorded more than 320,000 crimes in the year ending June 2026, a 7% increase from the previous year, official figures showed Tuesday.

A report by Scotland’s chief statistician showed that police recorded 323,531 crimes, up from 303,343 in the year ending June 2025.

The figure was also 13% higher than the 285,975 crimes recorded in the year ending June 2022, according to the report.

Non-sexual crimes of violence rose 7% from the year ending June 2025, while sexual crimes increased 9%, the data showed.

“Crimes of dishonesty were 10% higher compared to the year ending June 2025,” the report said.

Damage and reckless behavior fell 2% from the previous period, while crimes against society increased 5%, according to the data.

Commenting on the figures, Scottish Justice Secretary Neil Gray described the rise in crime as “concerning.”

“While Scotland remains a safe place to live and recorded crime has fallen by almost half since its peak in 1991, I am extremely concerned by the rise in sexual crimes and domestic abuse offences recorded under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018,” Gray was quoted as saying by Scottish daily The National.