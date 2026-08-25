Burhan Kesici says AfD proposal excludes Muslims, warns targeting them in political debate could deepen social polarization

German Islamic Council chief condemns AfD call to ban headscarves for girls under 14 Burhan Kesici says AfD proposal excludes Muslims, warns targeting them in political debate could deepen social polarization

Burhan Kesici, chairman of the Islamic Council of Germany, criticized on Tuesday the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party’s demand for a ban on headscarves for girls under the age of 14.

Kesici commented on the AfD’s proposal to introduce a headscarf ban for girls under 14 in Germany.

Kesici noted to Anadolu that freedom of religion is constitutionally protected in Germany, and the AfD’s proposal represents an approach that excludes Muslims.

He also pointed out that the debate could be linked to upcoming state elections, arguing that making Muslims a target in a political debate would deepen social polarization.

The AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag had demanded that Germany adopt the Austrian model, which bans children from wearing headscarves in state educational institutions.