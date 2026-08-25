Producers say film ‘reveals in detail systems behind Israel’s calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza’

Gaza documentary from award-winning Israeli directors to screen at Venice film festival Producers say film ‘reveals in detail systems behind Israel’s calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza’

A documentary about Israeli attacks on Palestinians in Gaza will screen at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival next month, British daily The Guardian reported Monday.

The film, NAZA, is directed by Oscar-winning directors Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor and produced by The Guardian.

The documentary investigates what the newspaper described as “Israel’s calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians.”

Abraham and Szor are two of the four Israeli directors behind No Other Land, which won the Oscar for best documentary in 2025.

Announcing the film, the filmmakers said: “Shot at night on the rooftops of Tel Aviv, the film reveals in detail the systems behind Israel’s calculated mass killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza.”

The Guardian said in a statement that NAZA is an Israeli military acronym used euphemistically by Israeli intelligence to indicate the number of civilians it expects will be killed in an airstrike.

The documentary builds on investigative reporting conducted between 2023 and 2025 by Israeli-Palestinian publication +972, Hebrew-language outlet Local Call and The Guardian.

The 83rd Venice International Film Festival will be held on Sept. 2-12.