EU condemns Belarus for branding bloc-funded initiatives ‘extremist’ Brussels calls on Belarusian authorities to reverse decision, end ongoing 'repression'

The EU on Tuesday condemned Belarus’ decision to designate the websites and social media channels of several EU-funded initiatives and programs as “extremist information sources.”

The decision covers EUvsDisinfo, the EU-supported SALT and Education for Belarusians programs, as well as the Central Project Management Agency of EU member Lithuania, according to a statement by the European External Action Service.

The bloc described the move as “yet another example of the regime’s systematic efforts to suppress critical thinking, restrict fundamental freedoms and shrink civic space.”

“This unjustified decision seeks to restrict Belarusians’ access to independent information and educational opportunities,” the statement said.

EUvsDisinfo works to raise awareness of disinformation and information manipulation, while the educational programs have enabled Belarusian students and researchers to study and pursue their work in Europe, it added.

“These initiatives reflect the EU’s commitment to supporting the Belarusian people and maintaining people-to-people contacts,” the statement said.

The bloc called on Belarusian authorities to reverse the decision “without delay” and end what it described as the continuing repression of the Belarusian people.

It also pledged to continue supporting Belarusians’ right to access “unbiased information” and opportunities to study, learn and work in an environment of academic freedom.