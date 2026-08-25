Turkish lender says counterparties increased rapidly following conclusion of legal proceedings

Türkiye's Halkbank secures additional $1.1B from international markets after US case dismissed Turkish lender says counterparties increased rapidly following conclusion of legal proceedings

Türkiye’s state-owned Halkbank secured an additional $1.1 billion from international markets following the dismissal of a criminal case against the lender in the US, the bank said Tuesday.

In a statement submitted to Türkiye’s Public Disclosure Platform (KAP), Halkbank said the conclusion of the case in its favor had improved its access to overseas funding.

The bank noted that it had raised $3.9 billion in external funding before the case was resolved through instruments, including Additional Tier 1 (AT1) subordinated debt and bilateral loan agreements.

The additional financing brought the amount of external funding raised before and after the dismissal to $5 billion.

Halkbank also reported a rapid increase in the number of counterparties following the conclusion of the legal proceedings.

It said it established a $5 billion Global Medium-Term Note (GMTN) program on July 17 after receiving approval from its board of directors.

The programs allow financial institutions to issue multiple debt instruments in international markets under a single framework, providing flexibility over maturities, currencies and issuance timing.

Halkbank said feedback gathered during a non-deal roadshow with fixed-income investors indicated strong interest in its planned issuances.

The lender added that it would continue to strengthen its presence in international markets and assess alternative funding channels to support a sustainable funding structure.