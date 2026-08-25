Alexey Likhachev says Russia and Egypt are in talks to expand El Dabaa with 5th and 6th reactors

Head of Russian nuclear firm Rosatom says Moscow, Cairo discuss expanding El Dabaa plant Alexey Likhachev says Russia and Egypt are in talks to expand El Dabaa with 5th and 6th reactors

Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom is discussing the possible construction of two additional reactors at Egypt's El Dabaa nuclear power plant, its head Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

Speaking at a news conference in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod following a meeting with Egyptian Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy Mahmoud Mostafa Esmat, Likhachev said they would report to the leadership of both countries if an agreement on the project's terms is reached.

“Today we are beginning discussions on a possible second phase of expanding the plant by another two reactors, and we are discussing the financial and economic model for the fifth and sixth reactors,” Likhachev said.

The El Dabaa project currently envisages four Russian-designed reactors of VVER-1200 type, he said, adding that construction of all four units was proceeding simultaneously, with the first unit expected to be connected to the grid in 2028.

He also said the delivery of nuclear fuel to the first reactor is scheduled for 2027.

“The project is now at its most inspiring stage and is reaching its peak,” Likhachev said, adding that the first reactor was the “flagship” of the project.

The El Dabaa plant, being built by Rosatom on Egypt’s Mediterranean coast, is designed to have a total capacity of 4.8 gigawatts once the four currently planned reactors are completed.