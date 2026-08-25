'We're seeing a lack of respect and understanding of the value of human life, the lives of others,' says Deputy Prime Minister

Social media firms accused of 'platforming illegal activity' after deadly crash in Ireland 'We're seeing a lack of respect and understanding of the value of human life, the lives of others,' says Deputy Prime Minister

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris on Tuesday accused social media companies of "platforming illegal activity" following a deadly collision in Kildare and said the era of self-regulation was over.

"We are now seeing almost a breakdown of authority or any respect for authority in society," Harris was quoted by Irish broadcaster RTE as saying as he spoke about the crash in Ireland's County Kildare last week that left five teenagers killed.

He noted that there are deep societal issues which need to be examined, saying the problem is multifaceted and crosses social media, government, the criminal justice system and road safety issues.

"On occasion, we're seeing a lack of respect for the value of your own life. We're seeing a lack of respect and understanding of the value of human life, the lives of others."

Accusing social media companies of "platforming illegal activity," the deputy premier said they had a lot to answer for, including "the platforming of illegal activity, the amplification of that illegal activity, the culture around almost encouraging, for want of a better phrase, copycat activity of illegal activity, the algorithms and how the algorithms can spread toxicity, division, hatred."

He also criticized TikTok's decision to refuse to attend an Oireachtas Media Committee hearing, calling it "regrettable, disrespectful and unhelpful".

Five teenagers were killed in a head-on crash while they were driving the wrong way down the motorway in County Kildare on early Sunday.

Lawmakers have condemned online videos seen as glorifying extreme, dangerous driving behavior, saying they directly influences sometimes-deadly copycat incidents like the one in Kildare.

