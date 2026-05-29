Unions stage demonstrations across Italy over rising living costs, insecure work and military spending

Protests, transport disruptions hit Italy during nationwide general strike Unions stage demonstrations across Italy over rising living costs, insecure work and military spending

Demonstrations and transport disruptions took place across Italy on Friday during a nationwide general strike organized by grassroots unions protesting rising living costs, job insecurity, and increased military spending.

Marches and rallies were planned in several cities, including Rome, Milan, Naples, Bologna, Florence, Genoa, Turin, Palermo, and Catania.

The strike was called by several grassroots labor unions, including CUB, SGB, SI COBAS, and USI, along with pro-Palestinian organizations in Italy.

The protesters demanded higher wages and pensions, an end to evictions and insecure employment, and opposition to what organizers described as the “high cost of living generated by wars.”

The groups also condemned "the ongoing genocide against the Palestinian and Lebanese people" and called on Italy to suspend political and commercial relations with Israel.

Italy’s state railway group, FS, said a separate strike by rail workers began on Thursday night and would continue until Friday evening, affecting train services nationwide.