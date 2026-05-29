Belgium's main airport says new scanners will maintain safety while making security screening easier for passengers

Brussels Airport to allow liquids, electronics in carry-on bags from 2028 Belgium's main airport says new scanners will maintain safety while making security screening easier for passengers

Passengers at Belgium's Brussels Airport will soon be allowed to keep liquids and electronic devices in their hand luggage during security screening, as part of a major modernization project set to begin next year.

Brussels Airport announced that new body scanners and CT scanners for carry-on baggage will be installed from 2028, enabling travelers to leave laptops, tablets and liquids inside their bags during security checks.

Under the new system, passengers will also be allowed to carry liquids in containers of up to two liters, significantly easing current restrictions.

The airport said work on the new screening infrastructure will begin in 2027, with the first scanners expected to become operational in 2028.

The full renewal of departure security checkpoints is scheduled for completion by summer 2029, when 19 new screening lanes are expected to be in service.

An initial body scanner testing phase will begin in June, according to the airport.

To maintain passenger flow during construction, Brussels Airport plans to build an additional temporary screening platform equipped with the new technology, before gradually replacing the existing checkpoints.

"With this new technology, we will not only continue to ensure safety, but also make security screening even smoother and easier for our passengers," Brussels Airport CEO Arnaud Feist said.

Current aviation security rules introduced in 2006 limit passengers to carrying a maximum of one liter of liquids in containers no larger than 100 milliliters, placed inside a transparent plastic bag.