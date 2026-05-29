Europe experiences unusually early heatwave as temperatures shatter May records

Several European countries are experiencing record-breaking temperatures as an unusually early heatwave grips parts of the continent, prompting health warnings and raising concerns about the growing frequency of extreme weather events.

France has reported seven deaths linked directly or indirectly to the heat, including drownings and heat-related incidents during sporting events, as the country recorded its hottest May temperatures on record.

Britain has also reported multiple water-related fatalities during the hot spell, with authorities urging caution around rivers, lakes and coastal areas.

In Spain, the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) said additional temperature records for May were set on May 27. The agency highlighted a temperature of 36C (96.8F) in Zamora, the first time the city has reached that level during spring in a data series spanning more than a century. The previous record of 35C was set last year.

Italy placed Rome, Florence, Turin and Bologna under red heatwave alerts, warning that temperatures could climb to 35C and pose health risks, particularly to the elderly, children and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

In Switzerland, the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) reported exceptionally warm overnight temperatures on May 28, including a minimum of 20.1C (68.2F) in Neuchatel and 19C (66.2F) in Changins. If validated, both readings would set new May records, surpassing previous highs recorded in 2009 and 2020, respectively.

Meteorologists say the heatwave has brought temperatures well above seasonal averages across much of Western and Southern Europe.