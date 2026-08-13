Polls open in UK by-election as Nigel Farage faces off against Count Binface Record 34 candidates contest Clacton seat, with political satirist polling 2nd behind Reform UK leader

Polls opened Thursday in the southeastern English town of Clacton-on-Sea, where Reform UK leader Nigel Farage faces a record 33 challengers in an unusual by-election he triggered amid scrutiny over his finances.

Among his opponents is Count Binface, a political satirist who campaigns dressed as a space warrior wearing a bin-shaped helmet and has emerged as Farage's main challenger.

A total of 79,785 registered voters are eligible to cast ballots across the constituency, which includes Clacton and the surrounding towns of Jaywick, Frinton and Walton-on-the-Naze.

The 34 candidates represent 12 political parties, while a further 20 are standing as independents.

Farage resigned as Clacton's member of Parliament last month before immediately announcing he would stand again, framing the contest as "people versus the establishment."

The move came amid scrutiny over his finances, including a £5 million ($6.7 million) gift from cryptocurrency entrepreneur that Farage did not declare and which became the subject of an investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog.

However, in a video statement, the Reform UK party leader said he had done nothing wrong and he wanted voters to judge his actions rather than journalists.

Britain's main political parties chose not to field candidates in the contest, leaving Farage to face a field largely made up of independents, smaller parties and novelty candidates.

Then-Foreign Secretary, now Health Secretary Yvette Cooper said the by-election "shouldn't be happening" and accused Farage of throwing a "political tantrum" as a distraction.

"Nobody is going to get drawn into what is a political stunt by Nigel Farage because he wants to duck and dive around the rules that apply to everyone," she told BBC last month.

A survey released last week put Farage on 73% among decided voters, with Count Binface second on 20% and the remaining 32 candidates sharing 7%.

Polling stations are open from 7 am local time (0600GMT) until 10 pm (2100GMT).