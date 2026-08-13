Suspected explosive device found on railway tracks in southern Germany

Ilayda Cakirtekin
13 August 2026•Update: 13 August 2026
A suspected explosive device was found on railway tracks in the southern German town of Treuchtlingen, Bavaria, on Thursday, local media reported.
Treuchtlingen train station was brought to a standstill after the suspicious object was discovered on the tracks, daily Welt reported.
A bomb disposal team was deployed to examine the object and determine whether it contained explosives.
Train services were completely suspended, and people were asked to avoid the area.
Nearby homes were also being evacuated as a precaution, according to the report.