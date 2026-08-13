Train services suspended, nearby homes evacuated as bomb disposal team examines suspicious object in Bavaria

Suspected explosive device found on railway tracks in southern Germany Train services suspended, nearby homes evacuated as bomb disposal team examines suspicious object in Bavaria

A suspected explosive device was found on railway tracks in the southern German town of Treuchtlingen, Bavaria, on Thursday, local media reported.

Treuchtlingen train station was brought to a standstill after the suspicious object was discovered on the tracks, daily Welt reported.

A bomb disposal team was deployed to examine the object and determine whether it contained explosives.

Train services were completely suspended, and people were asked to avoid the area.

Nearby homes were also being evacuated as a precaution, according to the report.

