Polish, German troops join forces to reinforce Poland’s border with Russia Joint engineering work supports Poland’s East Shield program, efforts to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank

Polish and German soldiers are working together to reinforce Poland’s border with Russia as part of efforts to strengthen NATO’s eastern flank, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Wednesday.

“Polish and German soldiers are strengthening the border with Russia together,” Tusk said on US social media platform X.

“Such things are possible only under Tusk,” he added.

The work is part of East Shield, Poland’s long-term program to strengthen its eastern borders with fortifications, surveillance systems, military infrastructure and defensive obstacles

A German soldier featured in a video said the troops were reinforcing NATO’s eastern flank, adding that German personnel are deployed in Poland on a rotational basis.

A Polish soldier said the troops were carrying out engineering work while exchanging operational experience.

Poland and Germany signed a defense cooperation agreement in June, committing to closer military coordination.

The agreement includes cooperation on the East Shield program and measures to improve the movement of allied forces through Poland.