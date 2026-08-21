Eurozone PMI for composite output up to 52.1 in August from 52 in July, marking 9-month high

Stronger manufacturing expansion drives Eurozone business activity in August Eurozone PMI for composite output up to 52.1 in August from 52 in July, marking 9-month high

Eurozone business activity sustained its growth in August, boosted by a stronger expansion in the manufacturing sector alongside a modest increase in services, according to the latest survey data on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted S&P Global flash eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) for composite output ticked up to 52.1 in August from 52.0 in July, marking a nine-month high.

The headline manufacturing PMI rose to 52.8 in August, the highest since May 2022, as the manufacturing output index reached a 54-month high of 53.4.

The services business activity index remained unchanged at 51.7, indicating a modest increase.

Companies in the eurozone added to workforce numbers in August, marking the first employment increase in 2026 as total inflows of new business received support from a renewed expansion of new export orders.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said a sustained solid rise in business activity in August sets the eurozone up for a robust increase in third quarter gross domestic product of around 0.3%.

Williamson emphasized that the manufacturing sector acts as the star performer again by enjoying its strongest growth in four and a half years.

The rate of input cost inflation eased to the weakest level since February but remained sharp and above the rates seen before the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

